Pat McAfee calls Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriends ‘bums’ in praise of Travis Kelce after concert appearance

Pat McAfee had nothing but praise for Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs star took the stage in London during Taylor Swift’s concert.

Kelce stepped into the spotlight as part of a sketch for Swift’s rendition of “The Smallest Man Whoever Lived.” Dressed to the nines, Kelce carried her to the couch, then played along with the dancers as she changed ensembles, urging her to perform.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

McAfee, the former Indianapolis Colts punter-turned-ESPN host, offered his praise on X and ripped Swift’s ex-boyfriends.

“Once again…I can’t help but feel a phenomenal sense of pride,” he wrote. “None of the other bums Taylor has been with would ever be this prepared and poised in front of 90,000 people while wearing that costume.

COWBOYS’ MICAH PARSONS OFFERS REFRESHING TAKE ON CRITICISM

“A football man proving to the world that chivalry is not dead.. and you’re allowed to be pumped to support your partner.”

Kelce and Swift debuted as a couple back in September when she appeared at Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears. Since then, she has appeared at several games in Kansas City and on the road to support her man.

The two became America’s sweethearts as they celebrated the Chiefs’ second consecutive Super Bowl championship together.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since then, Kelce has been supporting Swift on her “Eras Tour” abroad and is seen routinely dancing to her songs. That is indeed her man.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.