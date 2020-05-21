Pat Dye, legendary Auburn football coach, battling coronavirus and kidney issues: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Pat Dye, the legendary Auburn football coach behind four SEC titles, has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus and is in the hospital with kidney issues.

The Toccoa First United Methodist Church sent an email to its members asking for prayers for Dye, the Montgomery Advertiser reported Wednesday.

“Please join us in praying for and lifting up Jayne Snell’s brother, Pat Dye. Pat recently tested positive for COVID-19, and has since been hospitalized with ongoing kidney problems,” the email read. “Jayne says he is very weak, and is experiencing loss of appetite and some confusion.”

Dye, 80, is considered to be one of the most successful coaches in Auburn history.

He coached the Tigers from 1981 to 1992, leading them to nine bowl games in those 12 seasons. He finished the season ranked No. 10 in The Associated Press poll five times, including at No. 3 in 1983 when the Tigers finished with an 11-1 record.

He finished his career at Auburn with a 99-39-4 record. He was forced to step down as coach and athletic director after the NCAA determined he was responsible for rules violations.

Dye coached at East Carolina and Wyoming before joining Auburn.

Dye was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005. He also had the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium named in his honor.