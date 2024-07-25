Paris Olympic flame relay route features 3 drag queen torch bearers

Three drag queens were among the 10,000 torchbearers who had the opportunity to hold the Olympic flame as it started in Greece, passed through French territories and made its way to Paris.

Minima Geste was the last of the three drag queens to hold the torch. Geste held it last week as the Paris Olympics got closer and the flame inched its way toward Paris.

“Wow, 9 months after receiving that DM asking me to carry the flame, it’s done, this Sunday July 14th,” Geste wrote on Instagram. “Realizing this unique and phenomenal opportunity, and the positive image sent (when you see the shields lift that was when I was announced)

“This is recognition of my actions for years now and gosh I look SO beautiful in this uniform.

“Of course I regret that after months of hate on social networks and media I wasn’t allowed to do this in public, with loved ones and most importantly with the community that has stepped out to support me and experience this with me.”

Geste’s inclusion in the torch relay route caused a lot of friction upon the first announcement in May.

French politician Marion Marechal said Geste was the catalyst for “hyper-sexualized performances” and did not think Geste’s inclusion in the rely route was a “good way of representing France to the world,” according to France 24.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo defended Geste, saying Geste was the victim of “homophobic and transphobic insults.”

Geste was not the only drag queen on the route. Nicky Doll and Miss Martini also participated in the torch relay.

