Paralyzed Minnesota HS football comes off ventilator, utters first words

A Minnesota high school football quarterback who was paralyzed in the first game of his freshman season earlier this month was removed from a ventilator and immediately had a two-word message.

“Roll tide,” Ethan Glynn said.

The 15-year-old’s family wrote the update on the teen’s CaringBridge page.

“We had a quiet weekend filled with lots of football and some much-needed rest. Ethan continues to amaze everyone with his grit and determination. Never have we been so excited to hear the words ‘roll tide’….today they removed E from the vent and those were the first words out of his mouth,” the update read.

“The smile and twinkle in his eyes is priceless. This was a huge step, and we couldn’t be more thankful to reach this milestone at this point. He still has a long journey but this week is off to a great start!”

Glynn suffered in the injury during a Sept. 2 game for the Bloomington-Jefferson High School when he fell into a defender headfirst while trying to make a tackle. According to FOX 9, he was paralyzed from the shoulders down.

A detail view of a yard chain marker.
(Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tim Carlson told the station earlier this month the high school player was a fighter.

“There’s no playbook for this,” Carlson said. “If there’s one kid who can do it, it’s going to be Ethan. He’s strong-willed. He’s determined.”

John Frein, a family friend, echoed that sentiment.

“He’s probably looking at this thing like it’s a sprained ankle, and he’ll be back out there tomorrow. He’s going to battle it,” he said.

“It’s about one day at a time. That’s the approach. Take today and get to the next milestone whatever that may be.”