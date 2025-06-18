Panthers win Stanley Cup over Oilers as Sam Reinhart pours in 4 goals in Game 6 victory

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Florida Panthers have once again defeated the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup.

They needed one less game in this best-of-seven series, routing the Oilers, 5-1, to seal back-to-back championships.

Sam Reinhart was the star in this series clincher, scoring four goals for Florida to lead them to victory.

The Panthers are the first team since the Tampa Bay Lightning to defend their title, as they won in 2020 and 2021.

This is a developing story. More to come.