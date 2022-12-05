Panthers to release Baker Mayfield after acquiring him in offseason: report

Baker Mayfield’s short time with the Carolina Panthers is reportedly coming to an end Monday with the team expected to release him with a logjam at the quarterback position.

Mayfield is expected to hit waivers sometime Monday, the NFL Network reported. His next destination is unclear but the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams may have needs at quarterback with injuries at that position. Jimmy Garoppolo is set to miss the rest of the season with a broken foot while Matthew Stafford was placed on injured reserve last week with a spinal cord contusion.

Carolina acquired Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns in the offseason after the AFC North team acquired Deshaun Watson in a trade. Mayfield joined a team that already had Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker.

The team also selected Ole Miss standout Matt Corral during the NFL Draft, but he suffered an injury in the preseason that kept him off the field.

Mayfield was named the starting quarterback for Week 1 and held the role until Week 6 as he was kept out due to a high-ankle sprain. He served as Walker’s backup for Weeks 8 and 9 and started again in Week 11. The team had a bye in Week 13 but with the season hanging in the balance, Carolina appeared to go with Darnold as the starter rather than Mayfield.

He was 1-5 as a starter for Carolina. In seven total appearances, he had 1,313 passing yards, six touchdown passes and six interceptions.

The Browns made him the No. 1 pick of the 2018 draft after he won the Heisman Trophy.