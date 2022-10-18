Panthers’ Steve Wilks noncommittal on Baker Mayfield as starting quarterback: ‘I can’t give you that answer’

Baker Mayfield’s first season with the Carolina Panthers is not going the way anyone might have expected it to.

During a press conference with reporters on Monday, interim head coach Steve Wilks was explicitly asked if the starting job would still be Mayfield’s once he returns to the lineup after suffering a high ankle sprain in the Panthers’ Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

His response? No promises.

PANTHERS TRADE ROBBIE ANDERSON TO CARDINALS FOLLOWING CONFRONTATION WITH COACHES

“I can’t give you that answer,” Wilks said bluntly. “But I can tell you right now those guys [in the quarterback room] are going to compete at that position just as well as other positions to see who exactly goes out there on Sunday.”

Carolina’s quarterback situation is grim. Both Mayfield and Sam Daronold are out with high ankle sprains, with the latter being eligible to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. P.J. Walker is dealing with a neck injury after clearing concussion protocol this week, leaving Jacob Eason as the only healthy signal caller left.

“I think they are all considered to be in the mix, especially with the injuries that we have,” Wilks said Monday. “I told [Eason] on the plane I was very pleased with how he played with poise and really took the team down and put us in a position where we had an opportunity to score.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wilks added that he is “looking forward” to Darnold’s return but made no guarantees about Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he missed the first six games of the season with a preseason injury.

“It’s hard to say just from the standpoint that I haven’t seen him. I got a lot of confidence in him as an individual and as a player but by being off for so long, you don’t know exactly how he’s going to return.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Panthers’ offense is ranked last in the league through Week 6. They will take on the struggling Bucs at home on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.