Panthers’ Shi Smith arrested for weapons possession

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith was arrested Friday on charges of unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of marijuana, and speeding in his hometown of South Carolina, according to reports.

While the team is aware of his arrest, they declined to comment as it is a pending legal matter.

ESPN’s David Newton reports Smith’s charges included possession of a narcotic — weed — with intent to distribute, according to public records.

The 23-year-old was released on a $5,000 bond for the narcotic charge and an additional $1,000 bond for the gun-related charge. The 23-year-old has a court date set for June 14, which is scheduled to be the second day of Carolina’s four-day minicamp, ESPN reports.