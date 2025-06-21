Panthers’ Sam Reinhart savors ‘sweeter’ second Stanley Cup with Florida on brink of hockey dynasty

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The party is still going for Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers, as they secured back-to-back Stanley Cup wins following their Game 6 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

“Not too much sleep yet, but we’re doing very well,” Reinhart joked while speaking with Fox News Digital during an appearance celebrating the Cup win with Panthers fans at Raising Cane’s in Tamarac, Fla.

“I was just saying, ‘Who said this isn’t a hockey town?’ You step foot in it here, it’ll change your mind very quick.”

For Reinhart, it was a game he won’t be forgetting after scoring four goals in the 5-1 win on home ice. So, the celebration began well before the final horn sounded in Amerant Bank Arena.

The Panthers have been carrying the Cup everywhere through Sunshine and the surrounding towns and cities, including captain Aleksander Barkov knocking on his neighbors’ doors at 5 a.m. the morning after the win to share the excitement.

This is a feeling that Reinhart and many other teammates felt last year when they defeated the same Oilers, winning in Game 7 to collect the trophy. Reinhart admits it’s better the second time around.

“I think there was a moment, maybe a day ago, where it was like, ‘We’ve been there, done that before,’ and very quickly it changed your mindset,” he said. “In many instances, it’s sweeter than the first, so we’re going to enjoy every moment of this.”

Florida was the first team since the 2020 and 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. So, the next question is obvious: Are the Panthers a dynasty?

Better yet, do they need that third straight Stanley Cup win to be cemented as one?

Reinhart gave the perfect answer when asked whether his squad is on the brink of earning the dynasty tag.

“I mean, that’s kinda what our mindset [is],” he explained. “We’ve always been kinda day by day, and last year when they were asking about a repeat, we were focused on enjoying the first one.

“So, when the time comes, we know we’ll be ready and be motivated. But we’re going to stay in the moment like we did all playoff run.”

Reinhart also touched on the talent the team added at the trade deadline, including playoff heroes Brad Marchand and Seth Jones, who jelled quickly with their new teammates.

“It’s unbelievable,” Reinhart said about the newcomers who helped the Panthers win it all. “To see the new guys come in and step up in some big situations, it’s been pretty special. We’ve got a couple competitors on and off the ice, so we’re having fun.”

As Reinhart said, the celebration will continue and the Panthers will live in the moment. But while GM Bill Zito reiterated the same on Tuesday night, he also noted his desire to get center Sam Bennett, the Conn Smythe Trophy winner, Aaron Ekblad, Marchand and Nate Schmidt under contract to make a run at three straight next season.

Those conversations will come, but Reinhart knows the Panthers will be prepared to defend their title once more when the puck drops for the 2025-26 season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.