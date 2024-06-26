Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk jumps in ocean with Stanley Cup as celebration hits the beach

The Stanley Cup is back in Florida, as the Panthers won a thrilling Game 7 over the Edmonton Oilers, 2-1, on Monday night.

The team wasted no time parading Lord Stanley’s Cup around South Florida, as Matthew Tkachuk, Aaron Ekblad and many others were spotted in Fort Lauderdale celebrating their victory less than 24 hours after defeating Edmonton.

And since it is summer in Florida, what other way would you celebrate than by taking the Cup to the beach.

Tkachuk, surrounded by teammates and fans alike, took the Cup across the street to the beach, where he decided to take it into the Atlantic Ocean.

Think of it as a sort of baptism for the Cup, as it’s the first time in Panthers franchise history they have won the hardware.

Panthers fans were screaming as Tkachuk, Ekblad and others held the Cup above their heads, giving it the customary kiss all while the waves came rolling in from the ocean.

Tkachuk said after the victory to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan that winning the Cup was no longer a dream – it’s reality. And it was a grueling two years for the Panthers – they lost in the Final to the Vegas Golden Knights last season in five games – to finally get that inaugural trophy in the team building.

So, this celebration is a culmination of tons of hard work, and the Panthers are clearly letting loose now that their names will forever be etched on the precious metal.

Through the Panthers’ 24 games in these playoffs, Tkachuk posted 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) to help Florida get the job done.

He joined the Panthers last season after the Calgary Flames traded him following six seasons with the squad that drafted him sixth overall in 2016.

Tkachuk posted a 109-point season in 2023, and though he would have 88 this past regular season, every Panthers fan knows the importance he makes at left wing for this hockey club.

The celebration has only begun for Tkachuk and the rest of his Florida teammates, who will have their team parade on Sunday.

