Panthers legend believes Bryce Young showed ‘true colors’ after benching, making him excited for 2025 season

The Carolina Panthers were hoping Bryce Young would take that next step in his sophomore season, but it did not start the way he had hoped in 2024.

Much like his rookie campaign in 2023, Young was struggling to get anything going on offense, and the Panthers looked like they were headed for yet another failed year.

Head coach Dave Canales made the call to bench Young after just two weeks in favor of the veteran Andy Dalton, but Young had two choices: either let this become reality or continue to work.

He chose the latter, and it paid off despite the Panthers finishing just 5-12 last season. Young’s second-half surge has one Panthers legend excited for this season with him under center once again.

“It was just great for the entire organization for Bryce to take that leap after some early adversity,” Greg Olsen told Fox News Digital while at the fifth year of Tight End University, which he co-founded alongside Travis Kelce and George Kittle. “For him to respond, it says a lot about him.”

As Olsen reminds every football fan, “if you don’t have the quarterback position right, everything else is really challenging.”

The Panthers chose Young number one overall out of Alabama after his Heisman-winning season, but it has not at all been the start he hoped for in the NFL. Still, the young signal caller never got discouraged, continued to work, publicly leaned on his faith, and the results showed in 2024.

Young was eventually given his starting role back in Week 8, and he would not have it relinquished again for the remainder of the year.

During those starts, while the Panthers went 3-6, Young threw for 1,853 yards with 12 touchdowns to six interceptions and a 60.4% completion rate. If his averages were extrapolated over a 17-game season, he would have thrown for 3,500 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Over his final three games, two of which resulted in wins, Young threw for a total of 612 yards (204.0 per game average) with seven touchdowns to no interceptions.

“I think Bryce really showed his true colors last year and that was really impressive,” Olsen continued.

“I think for the Panthers going into this year, hopefully that continues to improve and they continue to build the roster around him.”

The Panthers did build around him, drafting Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan in the first round to add a hopeful top receiver of the future to go along with Adam Thielen and Xavier Legette.

Carolina is also taking a flyer that Hunter Renfrow can return to his pesky self on the field, as someone who showcased crisp route-running ability and sure hands that made him a trusty target for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Year 3 in the NFL, especially for first-round picks, is expected to be that leap year, where the player finds his rhythm and plays more consistently.

Olsen is hopeful Young can do that in 2025, but he will have to prove he is picking up right where he left off come September.

