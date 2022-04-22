Panthers’ Joey Magnifico carted off the field after apparent lower-body injury

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michigan Panthers tight end Joey Magnifico was carted off the field during Friday night’s games against the New Jersey Generals after appearing to have sustained a serious lower-body injury.

The former Memphis Tigers tight end was injured during the kick return with just two minutes left in the second half. According to the Detroit Free Press‘ Tony Garcia, Magnifico’s left leg appeared to get “rolled up on.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field after players from both teams came over to check on him.

His parents also appeared to be on the field.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The extent of Magnifico’s injury is unclear, but broadcasters noted it looked like a “serious” leg injury. He was reportedly taken to an area hospital after leaving the field.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.