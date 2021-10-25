Panthers expected to pursue Texans’ Deshaun Watson in trade talks: report

The Carolina Panthers are just seven weeks in with new quarterback Sam Darnold but, according to one report, the team is expected to be involved in trade talks with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Darnold threw 16-of-25 for 111 yards and no touchdowns before being benched in the fourth quarter for backup P.J. Walker, who finished out the 25-3 loss against the injured New York Giants.

Shortly after, league sources told The Athletic that the Panthers were expected to be involved in Watson trade talks.

Sunday’s report followed news late last week that while Carolina had recent discussions with the Houstons regarding a trade, those talks “were not considered substantial,” The Athletic reported separately, citing sources.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule dispelled any rumors during a conference call with reporters on Thursday, saying, “I believe Sam will be a great quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.”

Rhule also told reporters after Sunday’s loss that Darnold would remain the team’s starter in Week 8 but according to ESPN, sources say Watson is open to other landing spots outside the well-known possibility of joining the Miami Dolphins — and that includes Carolina.

The Dolphins remain the top contender for the Watson trade but head coach Brian Flores has maintained his commitment to second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“I don’t really get into rumors. Tua is our quarterback,” Flores told reporters Friday. “I’m happy with our quarterback situation, and I will leave it at that.”