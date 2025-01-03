Panthers’ DJ Johnson will miss final game of the season after being involved in car accident

Carolina Panthers linebacker DJ Johnson will miss the team’s final game of the season against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend after being involved in a car crash, head coach Dave Canales confirmed Friday.

Johnson, 26, was designated as out in Friday’s injury report due to a personal matter.

The team did not elaborate, but Canales confirmed to reporters it was related to a car crash.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We kind of gathered information over the last, really, night and morning. There was a car accident,” Canales said.

“That’s pretty much what I know about it. Enough to the point where he’s in evaluation right now.”

CHIEFS’ PATRICK MAHOMES LEFT OFF PRO BOWL ROSTER FOR 1ST TIME AS STARTER

A team spokesperson told The Athletic’s Joe Person Johnson was involved in a two-car accident in Charlotte Thursday and sustained a concussion. Other details about the accident were not immediately known.

Johnson was drafted by the Panthers in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He has 44 tackles, one quarterback hit and one fumble recovery in 14 games and two starts this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Panthers have already been eliminated from the playoffs, but Sunday is a must-win game for the Falcons.

A loss to the Commanders and win by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week knocked the Falcons out of the top spot in the NFC South, but a win for Atlanta and a loss by the Bucs Sunday would secure the Falcons a spot in the postseason.