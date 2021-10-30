FOX Sports 

Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey mentioned in Deshaun Watson trade rumors

The Carolina Panthers have been one of the teams linked to a possible Deshaun Watson trade in recent months as the Sam Darnold experiment has led to four consecutive losses.

On Saturday, a blockbuster trade rumor that involved the Houston Texans quarterback and the Panthers was floated and it included star running back Christian McCaffrey.

According to CBS Sports, the Panthers were willing to trade McCaffrey and three high draft picks.

“The only reason that [the Panthers owner] doesn’t have Watson already is that the price is too high,” one unnamed source told CBS Sports. “That’s it. He’s wanted him for a long time. And there is still a lot of time between now and Tuesday. His patience is wearing thin.”

The price for Watson, who is facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and 10 police reports over the allegations, is set at three first-round picks plus two additional picks, FOX’s NFL insider Jay Glazer said last week.

The Miami Dolphins are another target for him, according to multiple reports.

But while CBS Sports reported McCaffrey was on the table, others pushed back.

The Athletic reported McCaffrey wasn’t part of any trade when the Carolina organization re-engaged with Houston this week to talk about Watson before the upcoming trade deadline. According to Pro Football Talk, Carolina had no plans to trade for Watson, and McCaffrey was never a part of it.

McCaffrey, when healthy, is one of the best running backs in the NFL. He was injured during the third game of the season. He’s only played six games over the last two years.