Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey feels ‘great,’ could play vs. Eagles

Carolina Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3 against the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, but he wants to return to the field this week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

McCaffrey missed last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, but the Panthers superstar said he feels “great” and believes he “definitely” has a shot to play, especially since he returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity.

According to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, McCaffrey will be a game-time decision.

McCaffrey leads the team with 201 rushing yards to go along with 16 receptions and 163 receiving yards.

He was missed in Carolina’s 36-28 loss to the Cowboys. Backup running back Chuba Hubbard had 13 carries for 57 yards and two receptions for 14 yards.

Last year, McCaffrey played in only three games due to ankle and shoulder injuries. Following the 2019 season, McCaffrey signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid running back in league history.