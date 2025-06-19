Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov takes Stanley Cup on 5 am neighborhood tour, GM reveals

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Florida Panthers won back-to-back Stanley Cups after winning Game 6 over the Edmonton Oilers, 5-1, on Tuesday night.

As one would expect, a party ensued at Amerant Bank Arena, and it lasted all night long for players and fans alike.

However, what captain Aleksander Barkov did in the early hours of Wednesday morning is one of the funniest Stanley Cup stories of all time.

A Ring camera in Barkov’s development caught him going house to house, showing his neighbors the Stanley Cup. Yes, he brought it home with him.

Panthers GM Bill Zito made an appearance on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show,” where he shared that Barkov was walking around his neighborhood at 5 a.m. with Lord Stanley’s Cup.

“Apparently, he went home at like five in the morning to change and clean up before they kept going,” Zito told the show. “And walked around the his neighborhood and banged on everyone’s front door. ‘Hey, you want coffee with the Cup?’”

The Stanley Cup has been virtually everywhere over the years, especially with every player and coach getting a day with it before the new season begins.

So, while Barkov’s story is not the craziest situation the Cup has been in, it is still a fun one as he wanted to share the celebration with everyone he could, even his neighbors.

Barkov, now a two-time Stanley Cup champion, had two assists in the Game 6 rout of the Oilers, including the perfect pass to Sam Reinhart on his second of four goals on the night. That goal gave Florida a commanding 3-0 lead in the second period.

The Panthers have played to the point where the dynasty conversation has come up, and Barkov is one of many superstars on the roster that will return for the 2025-26 season.

However, preparation for three titles in a row will surely come. For now, Barkov and the rest of his teammates are keeping the party going, and he clearly wants everyone involved.

