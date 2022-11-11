Panthers’ Baker Mayfield goes viral for headbutting teammates without helmet after victory over Falcons

Baker Mayfield is going viral after celebrating the Carolina Panthers much-needed victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night in a very unusual fashion.

As the Panthers players walked off the field victoriously, Mayfield came from the sidelines to congratulate each one with a headbutt.

It’s not an unusual football greeting, but while his teammates were wearing helmets, Mayfield was in a baseball cap.

“Good way to wind up in concussion protocol even though you don’t get in the game,” legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels said in amusement.

Thursday’s excitement from the backup quarterback should come as no surprise despite his demotion to backup quarterback.

Ahead of the trade deadline, Mayfield made his commitment to the team clear: he’ll contribute in any way possible, regardless of his role.

“I’ve spent enough time with these guys,” Mayfield said at the time. “I want to be here.”

“You just have to roll with the punches,” he continued. “It’s not my plan, obviously. I’m a competitor, but I’m rolling with the punches to help this team out in any way I can.

“I came here to win. If it’s my role to help PJ (Walker) out from the sideline and help this defense out with scout team stuff, I’m gonna do it. And I’m gonna do it with everything I can.”

Walker completed 10-of-16 for 108 yards and no touchdowns in the 25-15 victory, but Carolina relied heavily on the run game, rushing 232 yards.

After the game, interim head coach Steve Wilks complimented the team’s offense but added that Walker “did a great job managing the game.”