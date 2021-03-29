Panthers' Aaron Ekblad stretchered off the ice with leg injury vs. Stars

Florida Panthers defender Aaron Ekblad was carried off the ice on a stretcher in a scary scene Sunday as the team defeated the Dallas Stars, 4-1.

Ekblad was injured in the second period of the game after getting hit in the corner by Stars player Esa Lindell. He was writhing in pain and banging his hand on the ice as the medical staff attended to him.

“He’s had so many games when he’s dominant defensively, but it’s his offensive contribution, joining the attack, added a different dimension to our power play. You couldn’t ask for anything more,” Florida coach Joel Quenneville said of Ekblad.

Quenneville said Ekblad is expected to miss “extensive time” with a leg injury and will be further evaluated Monday.

Ekblad waved to the crowd as he was carried off.

“Just went to give him a hug, tell him hang in there,” an emotional Jonathan Huberdeau said. “In the third period, we had to come out, play well and get the win for him.”

Huberdeau scored twice in the first period to help the Panthers to a victory.

Ekblad has 11 goals this season – tied for third-most among defenders. He had the game-winning goal on Saturday against the Stars.

