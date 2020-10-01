Pair arrested at Progressive Field for trespassing during Indians-Yankees postseason game

Two men were arrested at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Wednesday night as the Indians and the New York Yankees battled in a marathon Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series.

The arrest took place at the bottom of the fifth. ESPN cameras caught police with two men in custody on the Progressive Field concourse. No fans were allowed to be in the stadium.

The Indians said the two men hopped a gate at Progressive Field and were immediately removed from the ballpark, according to WKYC-TV. The men were not identified.

The Cleveland fans would have been disappointed if they had been able to stick around.

Yankees player D.J. LeMahieu hit the go-ahead single in the top of the ninth inning off Indians reliever Brad Hand to give the Yankees the eventual win and sweep the Indians to advance to the next round.

The 4-hour-and-50-minute game was a close one as New York prevailed, 10-9. The teams went back and forth trading leads and tying up the game multiple times. It was Gio Urshela’s grand slam in the fourth inning that would give New York a minimal 5-4 lead.

New York would need a two-run home run from Gary Sanchez to put it over the top again and then the LeMahieu single to win the game.

The Yankees are back in the American League Divisional Series again. They will take on the American League East division winners, the Tampa Bay Rays.