Paige Spiranac swings back at critics of ‘conservative’ golf outfit

Paige Spiranac took aim at the latest wave of critics who had something to say about her golf attire while she was at the range over the weekend.

The golf influencer wore a tight one-piece outfit as she practiced driving golf balls. She posted some photos on her Instagram about her day at the course.

“I hit my very first golf ball on this range and all these years later it’s still one of my favorite places,” she wrote in the caption of one of her photos.

But the fashion police went after Spiranac in the comments section. No stranger to criticism, Spiranac appeared to be stunned over the critiques.

“People are so mad about this outfit,” she wrote in a since-expired post on her Instagram Stories, according to the New York Post. “The funny part is I really thought it was one of my more conservative looks.”

Spiranac is no stranger to negative comments about the way she dresses.

She’s routinely fired back at comments about her golf attire and the way she’s dressed. In an interview with Sports Illustrated in September 2023, she explained why she wears what she does.

“I was a gymnast before I switched into golf,” the former All-Mountain West Conference golfer said. “I was so comfortable wearing spandex and very little of it because that’s just what you wear when you’re wearing a leotard and you’re competing.

“When I switched into golf, we were struggling a little bit financially and so I didn’t have the luxury to go out and buy a whole new golf-appropriate wardrobe. And so, I wore what was in my closet which was workout clothes. That’s just how I learned to play the game.”

In July 2023, she called out the “hypocrisy” of comments in a video showing two half-naked baseball players on the mound. She noted that the players weren’t getting negative comments about what they were doing.

“Interesting how different the reaction is online when men choose to show off their bodies,” she wrote on X at the time. “Not one comment on this video calling them attention whores or sluts. Just a ton of women saying baseball is now their favorite sport but those same women harshly judge me. The hypocrisy lol.”

Spiranac has more than 4 million followers on Instagram and another 1.6 million on TikTok.