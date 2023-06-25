Paige Spiranac rips ‘hypocrisy’ of online reaction from women to shirtless baseball players dancing

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac on Saturday pointed out the “hypocrisy” in the comment section of a video showing two half-naked baseball players dancing near the pitcher’s mound.

Spiranac wrote on Twitter that she noted that the players weren’t getting negative comments about what they were doing.

“Interesting how different the reaction is online when men choose to show off their bodies,” she wrote. “Not one comment on this video calling them attention whores or sluts. Just a ton of women saying baseball is now their favorite sport but those same women harshly judge me. The hypocrisy lol.”

She made clear she wasn’t taking a shot at the Savannah Bananas but was rather upset at the “hypocrisy” she faces.

Spiranac routinely faces hateful remarks on her videos from those dismissing her outfit choices and the way she presents herself on her popular videos.

Before the Masters, Spiranac clapped back at one commenter who took offense to her revealing outfit.

“This is so insulting to men,” the comment read. “Don’t toy with our love of golf. You’re beautiful, yes. But you don’t need to be overt. Dress proper and u’d still be hot.”

Spiranac lost the robe and responded.

“So, what I’m gathering is that you hate boobs,” she said. “But everyone loves boobs. Boobs are great!”

In March, Spiranac made a plea to her followers across all her social media platforms to not get offended so much. It’s apparent the commenter didn’t get the message.

She urged them to worry about something else besides “boobs.”

“There’s a lot going on in the world that should bother you and offend you,” she tweeted. “Boobs ain’t one of them.”

Spiranac is one of the most popular sports influencers on social media, with millions of followers across Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

She had a successful collegiate career at Arizona and San Diego State With the Aztecs, she received First-Team All-Mountain West Conference honors. She would participate in the Cactus Tour but fall short of getting an LPGA Tour card.