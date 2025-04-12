Paige Spiranac praises Nick Dunlap for finishing out Masters participation despite poor play

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac had kind words about Nick Dunlap’s performance in the second round of the Masters on Friday after he had a pretty awful first go at Augusta National.

Dunlap became the first Masters competitor in a decade, and the youngest in the tournament’s history, to shoot 90 at the course. He dropped five shots over his final three holes to end the nightmarish Thursday and did not speak to reporters afterward.

He could have easily withdrawn from the tournament as he fell way off pace to make the cut. However, Dunlap showed his resolve and bounced back.

The 21-year-old carded a 71 in the second round on Friday – one of the best scores for anyone who stepped into the tee box. Unfortunately, the cut line was +2 and he was +17 for the tournament.

“Massive props to Dunlap for shooting under par today after his first round 90,” Spiranac wrote on X. “He could have easily WD but he stuck it out and came back with a great round! We’ve all been there. Golf can eat you alive but your next great round is always right around the corner.”

After Thursday’s disastrous first round, the golf world felt for Dunlap.

I’ve played with him a few times this year, and what a great player, what a great guy,” Robert MacIntyre said. “He was struggling out there today, (but) his attitude was solid. He didn’t get in the way. He didn’t lay off anything that was going to affect his two other playing partners because we’ve got a job to do.

“I feel for him today, but he’ll come back.”

Dunlap was far from the only one to miss the cut. He talked about his two rounds afterward.

“I had more of a knot in my stomach today than I’ve ever had starting a round of golf,” he said, via ESPN. “I had not a very good gut feeling about it stepping up today. Proud of myself to post something under par.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.