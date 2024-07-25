Paige Spiranac echoes sports world with message of unity after Trump assassination attempt

The attempted assassination of former President Trump left an indelible mark on all Americans this month, including sports figures across the U.S.

Several current and former athletes called for unity in the United States, no matter what side of the aisle politically they were on. U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau was among those in the golf world who spoke out, saying there was no room for violence in the world.

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac echoed DeChambeau’s thoughts in an interview with Fox News Digital.

“It was incredibly sad and there should never be a point where violence takes over, and I am hopeful that this will spark a conversation [in which] you can have differences, but you can talk to one another in a way that is efficient, and we can use our words, and we can hear one another out, and we can be respectful of one another,” she said.

“I think it’s gone to a place where it’s been so hostile that we forget that we all have different upbringings and come from different backgrounds, and there are different experiences in our lives that have shaped us, and we can learn so much from [one] another that it just stakes, time, patience and respect. And I am hopeful that everyone can move forward; [it] doesn’t matter what side you’re on, that we can all agree that was not OK.

“And my prayers and condolences go out to everyone who was there. It was such a sad situation, and I really hope that we can just respect each other, have calm conversations, learn from [one] another; and maybe that’s too out there to hope for. But I really hope that’s kind of where we can progress forward to, because I just think we can learn so much from one another and learn from where the differences that we do have, and we can come together.”

Trump returned to the campaign trail days after the attempted assassination.

He accepted the Republican Party’s nomination in the presidential race. He will likely go up against Vice President Harris, who received an endorsement from President Biden after he withdrew from his re-election campaign on Sunday.

