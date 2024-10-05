Padres’ strict geographical restrictions aim to stop Dodgers fans from attending NLDS games in San Diego

The San Diego Padres only needed two games to get past the Atlanta Braves in a National League Wild Card Series. Both of those games were played at Petco Park in front of a crowd of mostly Padres fans.

The Padres are now taking steps in hopes their home stadium remains a fortress when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in an NLDS. While the first two games of the upcoming series will take place at Dodger Stadium, the Padres are placing strict limits on ticket sales when the series shifts to San Diego.

Only fans who are in certain regions will be able to purchase tickets to Game 3 and Game 4 of the NLDS. The five counties that make up the greater Los Angeles area will be restricted from buying tickets.

The Padres’ decision likely revolves around the fact Petco Park is located approximately 125 miles south of Dodger Stadium. The history of Dodgers fans traveling to opposing teams’ ballparks likely compounded concerns for the Padres’ front office.

A message that populates on the Padres website, which redirects would-be buyers to the team’s official ticket sales and distribution partner, lists the counties and regions eligible.

“Petco Park is located in San Diego. Sales to this event will be restricted to residents of San Diego County, southern Orange County, western Arizona, Las Vegas and the surrounding area, and all of Baja California. Residency will be based on credit card billing address.

“Orders by residents outside San Diego County, southern Orange County, western Arizona, Las Vegas and the surrounding area, and all of Baja California will be canceled without notice and refunds given.”

The Padres took similar measures in 2022 when they placed geographical restrictions on ticket sales. The Padres also played the Dodgers in that year’s NLDS and defeated Los Angeles in four games.

As of Friday afternoon, tickets were not available for the NLDS games at Petco Park on Ticketmaster’s website. The San Diego Union Tribune reported that around 1,000 tickets were initially made available on the ticket sales company’s platform.

A record number of fans made their way through the turnstiles in San Diego this season. An estimated 3.3 million attended games.

“Pitching in front of them is something that I absolutely love doing,” Padres pitcher Michael King said after the opening game win in the NL Wild Card Series. “I’m really happy we had home field for the wild card, because I think it’s a tough place to play as an opponent.”

The Padres won the regular season series against the Dodgers, taking eight of the 13 meetings.

