Padres’ Jurickson Profar collapses on field following dangerous collision with teammate

San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar was taken to the hospital Thursday night after suddenly collapsing on the field following a terrifying collision with teammate C.J. Abrams.

Profar, 29, was transported to UC San Diego Health for further evaluation after he collapsed on the field while walking back to the dugout following a dangerous collision with Abrams during the fifth inning of Thursday’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

Both players were running to catch Tommy La Stella’s fly ball to left field when Abram’s knee made contact with Profar’s jaw while diving for the catch.

Abram eventually got up while Profar was down for several minutes before eventually sitting up.

While accompanied by trainers walking off the field, Profar appeared to stumble over and fall down. He was then carted off the field.

“No tingle or anything in the arms, but what we’re worried the most is probably a concussion at this point,” manager Bob Melvin said, adding that Profar never lost consciousness. “But they’re checking everything out.”

“Any time you put somebody on a stretcher like that it’s an awful feeling,” he continued. “But looking at him, the way he is trying to make everybody feel OK about it with a smile on his face, makes you feel a little bit better.”

The Padres won the game in the 10th on pinch-hitter Jorge Alfaro’s bases-loaded single.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.