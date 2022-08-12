Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for performance-enhancing drugs

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended 80 games due to testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Tatis has not played this year due to a broken wrist he suffered in a motorcycle accident in December.

The 23-year-old is currently rehabbing his way back from the injury.

Tatis signed a 13-year, $340 million deal before the 2021 season, which at the time was the third-largest in MLB history (Francisco Lindor surpassed him by $1 million right before the season started).

The Padres extended Tatis after he had played in just 143 games, but his numbers certainly look like they’re worth it. Once touted as the best prospect in baseball, he owns a .292/.369/.596 slashline in 273 career games. Tatis was named an All-Star in 2021 for the first time, and finished in third place in the NL MVP voting.

He has two Silver Slugger Awards, and also finished in fourth place for the NL MVP in the abbreviated 2020 season.

The Padres have done Tatis a huge favor, surrounding him with boatloads of talent, most recently at the trade deadline.

San Diego acquired Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Josh Hader and Brandon Drury all at the trade deadline.

The suspension means that Tatis will miss the remainder of this season, as well as a portion of the 2023 season. He also will miss the postseason.