Padres fan kicks man down stairs in four-person brawl as Giants win 1-0

It seems like the San Diego Padres‘ five-game losing streak is getting the best of its fans.

A Padres fan was caught kicking another attendee down a small flight of stairs during the team’s 1-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park on Monday night.

The riff was broken up quickly, but punches were thrown by four separate men before security and other bystanders could intervene.

“Security handled and two subjects were ejected. We were not made aware of fight until it was concluded,” a spokesperson for the San Diego Police Department told TMZ Sports.

No one seemed seriously hurt — considering the man who was kicked down the stairs actually stayed on his feet and started throwing some haymakers.

The man who actually did the kicking was the one who was dragged down the stairs by his Fernando Tatis Jr. jersey.

The Padres were recently swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game set and will look to avoid losing their series against the Giants on Tuesday night.