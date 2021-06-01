Packers 'will not' trade Aaron Rodgers, do not believe quarterback is committed to not playing: report

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is willing to bet that Aaron Rodgers hasn’t played his final game for the team.

Sources told The Athletic this week that Gutekunst is holding firm that he “will not” trade Rodgers despite the rumors that the reigning MVP is upset with the organization and is willing to sit out or even retire if Gutekunst remains.

According to the report, if the team believed that Rodgers was truly committed to never playing for them again they would move forward with a trade.

Rodgers has not publicly asked for a trade but addressed his discontent in an interview with ESPN last month.

“It’s just kind of about a philosophy. And maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character. It’s about a culture. It’s about doing things the right way. A lot of this was put in motion last year. The wrench was kind of just thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year. This is kinda just the spillout of all that,” he said.

The decision not to trade Rodgers nears an important date: if he is traded after Tuesday, the Packers will free up $16.05 million in cap space but anything before June 2 would come with a $38.356 million cap charge, CBS Sports reported.

There’s no telling what Rodgers plans to do. He was photographed in Hawaii with fiancee Shailene Woodley last week during voluntary organized team activities.