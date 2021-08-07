Packers ‘verbally agree’ to trade Aaron Rodgers after season, if he requests

Jay Glazer — a real reporter, not some bum on Twitter — reported Thursday that the Packers have “verbally agreed” to trade Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season, if Rodgers requests a trade.

The Aaron Rodgers saga remains the most interesting story in the NFL right now. Beyond just Green Bay and Rodgers, the rest of the NFL has one season to assess their options at the QB position. Rodgers was the MVP and best QB in the NFL last season — he should have an unprecedented trade market after this year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Never in NFL history has arguably the best QB in the NFL been available for trade, should the Packers go that route after the season.

While Packers fans will yell that the agreement is not in writing, it will take a Super Bowl to satisfy Rodgers and his threats at this point.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Remember that presser 10 days ago when Rodgers said, “Green Bay isn’t a huge vacation destination. People are coming here to play with me”?

The media claims Aaron Rodgers didn’t accomplish anything this offseason. Again, they are wrong. Rodgers forced the Packers to restructure his deal, and he can now likely maneuver a trade after the 2021 season. It wasn’t all for nothing.