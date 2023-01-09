Packers’ Rasul Douglas raises eyebrows with bizarre play vs Lions

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas has put together a second straight solid season, but it was a strange play on Sunday night against the Detroit Lions that had people scratching their heads.

With 2 seconds left in the first half and the Packers leading 9-3, Lions kicker Michael Badgley lined up for a field goal that would cut the deficit. As both special teams lined up, Douglas walked down the line of scrimmage and touched the football.

Douglas was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play for slapping a Lions player, but it was the casual way that Douglas picked up the ball that drew the attention toward the defensive back.

Badgley hit the field goal and Detroit took a three-point lead into the half.

Douglas finished the game with five tackles, two passes defended and a tackle for a loss. He will finish the season with 85 tackles, four interceptions, 15 passes defended and five tackles for a loss.

Green Bay had a 16-13 lead on an Aaron Rodgers 13-yard pass to Allen Lazard. Detroit would take the lead for good on a Jamaal Williams touchdown run from the goal line. It was his second touchdown of the night and helped him surpass Barry Sanders for most rushing touchdowns for a Lions running back in a single season.

Detroit’s win also knocked Green Bay out of playoff contention.