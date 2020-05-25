Packers' offensive coordinator on Jordan Love playing this season: 'Anything can happen'

Green Bay’s quarterback saga continues.

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers was less than pleased when the Packers chose to use their first-round pick to draft Utah State’s Jordan Love.

“I think it was more the surprise of the pick, based on my own feelings of wanting to play into my 40s, and really the realization that it does change the controllables a little bit,” the 36-year-old signal caller said earlier this month. “And so my sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization, just as it has with many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point.”

The general understanding after the draft was that Love would serve as a backup to Rodgers, who signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension in 2018, but on Friday Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett didn’t rule out the possibility that Love would see some serious playing time this season.

“I think everything’s still so early to tell,” he told reporters, according to the New York Post. “Haven’t even really gotten to sit in a meeting room at Lambeau. I haven’t gotten to talk with him much or work face to face. I think there’s so much yet to be seen. You never know. Anything can happen.”

Rodgers finds himself in an identical situation to when he was drafted No. 24 overall in the 2005 NFL Draft at a time when Brett Favre was the starting quarterback. The relationship between the two was tense as a result, but Rodgers said he doesn’t hold the same sentiment toward Love.

“He’s not to blame at all. He’s just coming in excited about his opportunity,” he added. “We had a great conversation the day after the draft, and I’m excited to work with him. He seems like a really good kid with a good head on his shoulders.”