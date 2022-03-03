Packers’ Matt LaFleur states the obvious about Aaron Rodgers

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur made the obvious known on Wednesday: He wants Aaron Rodgers back in the green and yellow next season.

The Packers coach, who is coming off another disappointing playoff run, said at the NFL Scouting Combine he has been in constant contact with Rodgers but making sure he gives the reigning MVP some space while he makes his decision on his future.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I know it’s a lot to take on. He’s got a lot to think about,” he said. “I don’t want to be overbearing and tell him every day how much we love him and how much we want him back.”

LaFleur also revealed Rodgers had some say in some of the organization’s recent personnel hires, specifically the rehiring of quarterbacks coach Tom Clements.

“I think we interviewed each other to some level, but just the conversations we had, it’s pretty easy for me to see why he is such a great quarterbacks coach and developer and such a great communicator,” LaFleur said of Clements. “He’s got such a great even-keel demeanor.

NORTH CAROLINA’S SAM HOWELL WAS ASKED TO PLAY UNIQUE GAME BY EAGLES AT NFL SCOUTING COMBINE

“I know he’s been coaching this game a lot longer than I have. So, I just think his ability to develop quarterbacks no matter who’s in the room is going to be very beneficial.”

While the Packers wait on Rodgers, general manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday there were “no new updates.”

Gutekunst said “not a single person” has called about a trade for the reigning NFL MVP despite rumors he’s set to become a hot commodity on the trade market. The Packers general manager said he expected to find out what Rodgers wants to do before the new league year begins March 16.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There’s a lot of decisions that have to be made before that. So, that would be helpful. I would think we would know something before then,” he said.