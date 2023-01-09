Packers’ Matt LaFleur denounces Quay Walker’s actions after he pushes Lions trainer: ‘That is unacceptable’

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur dismissed the actions of rookie linebacker Quay Walker during Sunday night’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Walker was penalized in the fourth quarter after he apparently pushed a member of the Lions training staff who was trying to tend to running back D’Andre Swift. Walker was ejected from the game.

“That is unacceptable,” the Packers coach said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve got a much higher standard for our players than to do silly things like that. We’ve got a guy ejected twice. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career. We’ve got to be much more mentally tough.

“Any time our guys commit personal fouls I take that very personally because I think that’s always a reflection of myself and the standards we set for these players. And we’ve got to be better and we’ve got to learn from that because that is unacceptable.”

Detroit would take the lead with a touchdown later on the drive.

Walker was previously ejected from a game between the Packers and Buffalo Bills earlier in the season. In that game, Walker shoved a Bills coach on the sidelines in the second quarter.

Walker has put together a great season with the Packers in his rookie year. Coming into the game against the Lions, he recorded 114 tackles with 1.5 sacks, five tackles for a loss, four QB hits and a fumble recovery.