Packers’ Marquez Valdes-Scantling wonders why 49ers left Aaron Rodgers with time on clock

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was surprised the San Francisco 49ers left any time on the clock at the end of the game for Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers only needed the 37 seconds that were left for him to take the Packers downfield and give a chance for Mason Crosby to kick a long field goal for the win. He did just that and gave the Packers the 30-28 victory over San Francisco in dramatic fashion.

“Y’all left 12 with time on the clock? Y’all ain’t seen his resume?” Valdes-Scantling tweeted.

Valdes-Scantling was back on the scoresheet for the Packers after failing to get one catch last week against the Detroit Lions and missing out on the end zone in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

The four-year receiver had three catches for 59 yards and one touchdown.

After Jimmy Garoppolo found Kyle Juszczyk for a 12-yard touchdown pass to give the 49ers the lead, Rodgers would only need two chunk plays to Davante Adams to get Crosby into field-goal range.

“I don’t think there’s a whole lot he feels he needs to say to me,” Adams said of Rodgers, via the team’s website. “Those are the types of situations we’re made for. We went out there and took care of another one.”