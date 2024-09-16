Packers’ Malik Willis refused to throw ball after teammate vomited on it, coach says

NFL players will do whatever it takes to win games during the season, but there was something Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis wouldn’t do, and he expressed as much on Sunday.

Willis started in place of an injured Jordan Love for their game against the Indianapolis Colts. He was 12-of-14 with 122 passing yards and the first passing touchdown of his career. He also ran for 41 yards on six carries.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur noted there was one instance in which Willis could have thrown the ball in the first half, but Willis had a good reason for tucking it and running: Packers center Josh Myers had vomited on the football.

“I asked Malik why he didn’t throw the ball on third down, and he told me that Josh threw up on the ball,” LaFleur told reporters, per ESPN. “I was like, ‘That’s the first time I’ve ever heard that.’ Matter of fact, the official came over to me, Shawn [Hochuli] came over to me and said, ‘We saw your center throwing up on the ball, do you want us to take him out next time?’ I said, ‘Absolutely, please do that.’ Because you’re talking about a critical situation, and it’s third down, and I’ve never had a throw with vomit on a football. I think Malik probably didn’t appreciate that.”

Myers said he’s vomited during games before, the most recent instance coming in the heat in São Paulo when the Packers played the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.

For the Packers, though, a win’s a win. The Packers won the game, 16-10.

Willis was a Tennessee Titans third-round draft pick out of Liberty in 2022. He didn’t do much to give the Titans confidence he was the quarterback of the future. He eventually lost the starting job to Will Levis.

In 2022, he had 276 passing yards and three interceptions in eight appearances. He made three appearances last season and was traded before the start of the regular season to the Packers.

He was set to be the backup for Love, but the starter went down with a knee injury against the Eagles.

