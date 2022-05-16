Packers, Jaire Alexander agree to lucrative contract extension: reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Green Bay Packers reportedly locked up one of their star defensive backs for the foreseeable future.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander and the Packers agreed to a four-year contract extension, The Associated Press reported Monday. The deal is reportedly worth up to $84 million with a $30 million signing bonus.

ESPN and the NFL Network were among those who first reported the deal was done. The Packers have yet to officially announce the extension.

Alexander, 25, was the Packers’ first-round draft pick in 2018. He came on strong during his rookie season, recording 66 tackles with an interception and two fumble recoveries. In 2019, he recorded 17 passes defended, two interceptions and 58 total tackles.

He was a Pro Bowler in 2020. He had one interception and 51 tackles. He was named to the All-Pro Second Team for his season. Alexander was hurt in 2021, only playing in four games. He managed to re-appear during the Packers’ 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs.

But rest assured, his new deal will keep him in Green Bay through his prime playing years.

Green Bay was 13-4 last season. The team was 13th in points allowed and ninth in yards allowed. It was the second consecutive year the Packers finished in that position among team defense.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.