Packers exec writes to fan who applied for defensive coordinator job, takes jab at Bears

The Green Bay Packers made a change at defensive coordinator in the offseason, replacing Joe Barry with Jeff Hafley to take over a defense that was 10th in points allowed and 17th in yards allowed.

As the Packers searched for Barry’s replacement, one Packers fan decided to apply for the position without any NFL experience. Underdog Fantasy’s Dan McDermott posted on X on Sunday revealing that his cousin had applied for the job, and Packers CEO Mark Murphy responded.

“Thanks so much for your cover letter and resume regarding our Defensive Coordinator position,” Murphy’s note read. “While your fantasy football experience is impressive, I regret to inform you that we have decided to go in a different direction.

“I hear the Bears have an opening – you look to be a perfect fit for them. Thanks again.”

Barry joined the Packers before the start of the 2021 season, coming over from the Los Angeles Rams, where he served as an assistant head coach and linebackers coach.

Hafley was the head coach at Boston College from 2020 to 2023 before he jumped back into the NFL ranks. He served as an assistant defensive backs coach and defensive backs coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in two different stints. He was also the defensive backs coach for the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers.

Green Bay’s defense improved year over year, and it helped them get to the playoffs at 9-8. The Packers upset the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoffs in part thanks to a Darnell Savage Pick Six.

Murphy’s note to the fan was dated Jan. 30. The Bears hired Eric Washington as their new defensive coordinator on Jan. 27.

