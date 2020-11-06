Packers' Davante Adams stakes his claim for best wide receiver in football

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams declared himself to be the best wide receiver in football after a big game in a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

Adams had 10 catches on 12 targets for 173 yards and scored a touchdown to get Green Bay off to an early lead in the game. After the game, Adams was feeling himself.

“I think that’s fair to say,” the veteran pass-catcher said, according to the team’s website. “I think that’s not being conceited; that’s just being confident. I think obviously what I’ve done and what I’m going to continue to do is going to prove that, to anybody who isn’t on board with that.

“At the end of the day, I’ll tell you yes, absolutely, I think I’m the best wide receiver in the game, but there’s a lot of things that go into me being able to make that statement.”

Despite missing two games this season, Adams has still proved to be a beast on the field and one of Aaron Rodgers’ top targets. He has 53 catches for 675 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He had five touchdowns in all of 12 games in 2019.

He’s been one of Rodgers’ go-to guys since entering the league in 2014. In that span, he’s made the Pro Bowl three times but has yet to be an All-Pro.

The Packers could make it back to the NFC Championship game this season as long as Rodgers and Adams stay healthy down the stretch.