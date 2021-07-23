Things are not looking good in Green Bay.

Sources told the NFL Network on Friday that contract talks between star wide receiver Davante Adams and the Packers regarding a long-term extension have broken off after months of negotiating.

According to the report, any deal presented up until this point has not acknowledged Adams the highest-paid wideout in the league, leading to a breakdown in communication less than a week before training camp is set to kick off.

Adams, who is set to become a free agent after this season, has maintained his commitment to showing up. At the same time, he has admitted that the Aaron Rodgers situation would play a role in his decision to sign a long-term deal.

The Packers stand to lose a great deal — first their quarterback and now potentially their No. 1 wide receiver.

Rodgers has not said if he will attend training camp beginning on July 28. ESPN reported earlier this week that he turned down a lucrative contract extension that would have made him the highest-paid player in the NFL and kept him in Green Bay for another five seasons.

A clear sign that it’s not about the money.

Rodgers said during “The Match” early this month that he’s been using his time away from Lambeau Field to focus on his “mental health.” When asked if he’ll make a return he replied: “We’ll see.”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.