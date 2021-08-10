You won’t see Aaron Rodgers until Week 1.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced on Tuesday that the reigning NFL MVP will “most likely not” play during the preseason, which means backup Jordan Love will receive the majority of the snaps starting on Saturday night against the Houston Texans.

Love, who was drafted out of Utah State in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, is ready to finally get under center and show his skill set for the Packers, who traded up in the draft to select him last year.

“I’m super excited,” Love said last week via NFL.com.

The last time Rodgers played in the preseason was back in 2018. According to ESPN, Rodgers only played in one series consisting of seven offensive plays. The last time he played in more than three series in a single preseason was in 2015.

Love didn’t play in the regular season at all last year.

And since the NFL canceled all preseason games, Love didn’t get any action there either.

“It’s almost like I’ve been training a year just for this first preseason game,” Love added. “I’m super excited to get out there and get back to playing ball.”