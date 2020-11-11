Packers' Aaron Rodgers takes aim at NFL over COVID-19 protocols: 'Are we doing all this based on science?'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a swipe at the NFL for its COVID-19 safety protocols on Wednesday, calling them a double standard partially attributed to “optics” over purpose.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers shared his thoughts on the new rules that he feels takes away from being “creative” in building up comradery.

“You can’t really be creative with Big Brother spying on you,” Rodgers said of the NFL monitoring teams to ensure that the proper safety measures are followed. “I think there’s a lot of questions about, are we doing all this based on science? And it’s all necessary? There are some interesting conversations to be had down the line about all that.”

Rodgers was asked about several cases in the NFL where players tested negative despite playing entire games with teammates who have tested positive — the most recent being Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

“I’m just wondering, ‘What is this based on?’ I just think there’s some double standards,” he said. “You can dap up a guy after the game, but you can’t eat at the same lunch table as a teammate. You can go down to practice and hit each other and be in close contact, but you have to have plexiglass in between you and the guy next to you in the locker room. Some of those things, to me, don’t add up.”

He continued: “Some of it is definitely for the optics of it. Some of it is probably based on science.”

The NFL administered 42,978 tests between Nov. 1-7. Of those, 15 players and 41 personnel tested positive. In total, 78 players and 140 personnel have tested positive since testing first began on Aug. 1.