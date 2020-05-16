Packers' Aaron Rodgers says 'desire' to play out career in Green Bay 'may not be a reality': report

Aaron Rodgers says he has a “sincere desire” to finish out his career right where he started it, but after watching the Green Bay Packers pick Utah’s Jordan Love in the first round of the draft last month, he thinks it “may not be a reality at this point.”

Rodgers told reporters during a conference call on Friday that he was not “thrilled” about the Packers’ decision to draft Love, but added that he understands the thinking behind it.

“I think it was more the surprise of the pick, based on my own feelings of wanting to play into my 40s, and really the realization that it does change the controllables a little bit,” the 36-year-old quarterback said, according to an ESPN report.

“Because as much as I feel confident in my abilities and what I can accomplish and what we can accomplish, there are some new factors that are out of my control. And so my sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization, just as it has with many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point.”

Rodgers signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension in 2018. The Packers could save in cap space if they decide to move on after this season.

Rodgers said: “… [A]s much as I understand the organization’s future outlook and wanting to make sure they’re thinking about the team now and down the line — and I respect that — at the same time, I still believe in myself and have a strong desire to play into my 40s. And I’m just not sure how that all works together at this point.”

Rodgers finds himself in an identical situation to when he was drafted No. 24 overall in the 2005 NFL Draft at a time when Brett Favre was the starting quarterback. The relationship between the two was tense as a result, but Rodgers said he doesn’t hold the same sentiment toward Love.

“He’s not to blame at all. He’s just coming in excited about his opportunity,” he added. “We had a great conversation the day after the draft, and I’m excited to work with him. He seems like a really good kid with a good head on his shoulders.”