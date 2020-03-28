Packers' Aaron Rodgers recalls nearly being trapped in Peru amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he was nearly trapped in Peru earlier this month after the country announced it would be canceling all flights because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rodgers recalled the terrifying moment he and three other people he was traveling with left the South American country just 15 minutes before the local airport shut down.

“When we rolled up to the airport at like 7 in the morning, it was wall-to-wall people and you couldn’t move. I was thinking, ‘This isn’t very safe.’ Not many masks on, and there was definitely a panic in the air,” he said on CBS Sports Radio’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“But somehow [we] made it down and then they shut the airport down because it was really bad weather. They had a drop-dead time where they were going to shut the entire airport down. We made it by about 15 minutes.”

Rodgers said when he returned to California just over a week ago he wasn’t placed in quarantine but added that where he was in Peru was mainly “remote areas” where no cases of COVID-19 had been reported.

“Nobody had any symptoms. Nobody since has had any symptoms so I think we’re in the clear.”

Rodgers’ said he’s been self quarantined inside his Malibu home aside from a few grocery store runs.

“I’ve been to the store maybe five times since the lockdown, maybe four times, and it’s the first time I’ve actually seen toilet paper at the store and thankfully there was some signs that one per family or one per household and I bought a six pack.”