Packers’ Aaron Rodgers on Jon Gruden: ‘Those opinions don’t have a place in the game’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the latest NFL player to speak out on former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and the offensive emails that he previously sent out.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, Rodgers was open and honest.

“We need to allow people to grow and change, but those opinions don’t have a place in the game,” he said.

Gruden stepped down as the Raiders’ head coach on Monday night after The New York Times reported that the longtime coach made racist, misogynistic, and homophobic comments directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, among others.

Gruden coached the Raiders on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, but he resigned the next day after more of his old emails came out.

“It was surprising to see that the thing went so quickly, but I think that was probably the best decision for all parties involved,” Rodgers added. “Hopefully, we can all as a league learn and grow from this. Hopefully, it puts people on notice who have some of those same opinions. Like, ‘Hey man, it’s time to grow and evolve and change and connect. That s–t doesn’t fly.'”

Gruden, who was in the fourth year of a 10-year, $100 million contract, released a statement following the decision to resign.

“I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Gruden said. “I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis said last week that the email about Smith was “disturbing and not what the Raiders stand for” and said the team was reviewing the additional correspondence.

Raiders assistant coach Rich Bisaccia was named the team’s interim head coach.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.