Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, and he decided to mock a Giants‘ play call during their season-ending loss to the Washington Football Team.

The Giants were facing a third-and-9 on their own 4-yard line, and instead of attempting a pass with quarterback Jake Fromm, they decided to call a QB sneak, and they gained one yard on the play.

Rodgers said if Packers head coach Matt LaFleur called that play on a third and long, it wouldn’t fly.

“Call that one [on the headset], Matt, and let’s see what happens,” Rodgers said to both McAfee and cohost A.J. Hawk. “That s— ain’t flying.”

Rodgers and the top-seeded Packers will have a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs.

Rodgers, who is the favorite to win back-to-back NFL MVP awards, once again led the Packers to the NFC North crown. He threw for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions this past season.