Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, and he decided to mock a Giants‘ play call during their season-ending loss to the Washington Football Team.

The Giants were facing a third-and-9 on their own 4-yard line, and instead of attempting a pass with quarterback Jake Fromm, they decided to call a QB sneak, and they gained one yard on the play.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after not being able to convert for a first down in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Rodgers said if Packers head coach Matt LaFleur called that play on a third and long, it wouldn’t fly.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge watches play against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

“Call that one [on the headset], Matt, and let’s see what happens,” Rodgers said to both McAfee and cohost A.J. Hawk. “That s— ain’t flying.”

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard is congratulated by quarterback Aaron Rodgers after a 29-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Rodgers and the top-seeded Packers will have a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs.

Rodgers, who is the favorite to win back-to-back NFL MVP awards, once again led the Packers to the NFC North crown. He threw for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions this past season.