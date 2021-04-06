Packers' Aaron Rodgers gets trolled by 'Jeopardy!' contestant

Aaron Rodgers was trolled by a “Jeopardy!” contestant in his first night hosting when he was asked who was responsible for the Green Bay Packers’ dreadful decision to kick a field goal in the NFC Championship game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rodgers turned to returning champion Scott Shewfelt during Monday’s Final Jeopardy round to reveal his answer but it had nothing to do with a clue about daytime television personalities.

“Who wanted to kick that field goal?” Rodgers read out loud.

Shewfelt was referring to the critical play that contributed to the Packers losing the NFC title in January. Head coach Matt LaFleur decided to kick a field goal from 4th-and-goal with 2:05 left instead of allowing Rodgers to go for it.

“I didn’t have a decision on that one. That wasn’t my decision,” the veteran said at the time.

But on Monday, Rodgers was able to laugh it off.

“That is a good question,” he said. “Should be correct, but unfortunately for this game today, that’s incorrect.”

Rodgers, who is a diehard “Jeopardy!” fan, will be hosting the popular game show for the next two weeks but said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday that he would be interested in hosting long-term.