Packers' Aaron Rodgers explains postgame chat with Carson Wentz: 'I hope things work out for him'

The city of Philadelphia might have lost faith in Carson Wentz but Aaron Rodgers certainly hasn’t.

Following another poor performance – this time at the hands of the Green Bay Packers – Wentz was benched in the second half of the game for rookie Jalen Hurts. After the game, Rodgers went over to the Eagles’ quarterback and engaged in what looked to be a pretty serious conversation.

RAVENS’ DEZ BRYANT QUITS SEASON, BACKTRACKS AFTER COVID-19 POSITIVE CASE: ‘I’M BEING SMART’

Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday that he had been wanting to talk to Wentz “for a while” but wouldn’t say about what.

“I’m glad I got the opportunity to say some things to him because I’ve always respected his game and been a fan of his game and I think he has a really unique skill set,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, this hasn’t been a really great year there in Philly. I think there’s a lot of factors around him that contribute to that.”

JAGUARS’ GARDNER MINSHEW ‘BEGGED’ FOR STARTING JOB AFTER COMING BACK FROM INJURY: ‘I WANT TO BE OUT THERE’

Hurts replaced Wentz in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 30-16 loss to the Packers. He completed 5 of 12 passes for 109 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Hurts was also sacked three times in the loss.

He continued: “I felt like it was a good, quick conversation and definitely wish him the best the rest of the year because I’ve been a fan of his since he got in the league and he’s had some tough circumstances over his few years in the league. I hope things work out for him whether it’s there or somewhere else.”

Head coach Doug Pederson announced Tuesday that Hurts will start for the Eagles on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, replacing starter Wentz, who recently signed a four-year, $128 million contract that begins in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We’re not where we want to be as an offense,” Pederson said on the team’s website. “I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump, to try to get everybody playing better.”

Fox News’ Daniel Canova contributed to this report.