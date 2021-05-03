Packers, Aaron Rodgers 'death knell' was when the team released this wide receiver: report

The ongoing drama between the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued on Monday once another report surfaced on social media signaling what played a part in making the reigning NFL MVP unhappy.

Former Packers wideout Jake Kumerow appeared to be one of Rodgers’ favorite teammates, and once the organization released him, it was a “death knell” in his rocky relationship with the team, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Kumerow played for the Packers in 2018 and 2019. He had 12 receptions for 219 yards in his second year with the team, but he was released from the team, despite receiving praise from Rodgers. The three-year wideout ended up playing for the Buffalo Bills last season.

The Packers’ star quarterback thought highly of Kumerow, and he wanted to be involved more with the decision-making process, so it was just the beginning of what was to come. According to Yahoo Sports, Rodgers had an issue with general manager Brian Gutekunst and is adamant he will not return to the team under his leadership.

Rodgers is reportedly willing to stay away from offseason activities, hold out of training camp and possibly even retire. Rodgers was at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday but did not want to directly address the rift with the Packers.