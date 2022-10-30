Packers’ Aaron Rodgers brushes off scrutiny of critical comments to teammates: ‘I felt like Captain Obvious’

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers went into New York to play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in the toughest of situations – losers of their last three with young receivers still going through growing pains.

Rodgers faced scrutiny earlier this week for his critical remarks about his teammates following their loss to the Washington Commanders.

Ahead of the Packers’ Week 8 game, Rodgers explained to NBC Sports that he felt like the comments he made weren’t as crazy as others made them seem. Sideline reporter Melissa Stark relayed what the two-time reigning MVP said.

“He told us, ‘I felt like Captain Obvious. Everyone needs to do their job better. If you can’t, someone else will. This is the bleeping NFL,'” Stark said. “His advice to the younger players tonight? Become a trending topic. Go make a name for yourself on national TV. He said, ‘We are huge underdogs, no one is giving us a chance. These are my kind of odds. Let’s go shock some people.'”

Rodgers entered the game as a double-digit underdog for the first time in his career as the Packers are 3-4.

The veteran quarterback has 1,597 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes on the season, but the offense as a whole hasn’t been great. Green Bay entered the game ranked 23rd in points scored and 21st in yards gained.

Buffalo has been riding high at 5-1. They came into the game as the top defense and first in yards gained. The Bills are also second in points scored.